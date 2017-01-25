Hello? Allow me to transfer your call

A decision by Thompson Rivers University to automate its switchboard system is not sitting well with some of the institution’s employees.

In particular, the union that represents the university’s enrolment services officers (ESO) isn’t happy those employees are now considered the attendants who will be reached if callers push 9 on their phone.

“Employees that were originally hired to deal with enrolment for open learning programs and courses are now expected to be the voice of TRU and campus information,” said Lois Rugg, president of Local 4879 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents support staff at TRU.

Rugg said those employees are not switchboard operators and may not have the expertise to transfer calls they receive.

Rugg sees the potential for some calls to bounce back and forth until the proper area is identified.

“So, there is a concern that there will be delays and some misdirection with no fault of the ESOs as a result of this change to the system and certain positions,” she said.

“Eventually, the individuals will learn, but it will still take away time from work they originally signed on to do.”

Rugg said other departments are now receiving calls that should be going elsewhere. Several emails were forwarded to KTW about the change, noting various areas have received calls from people seeking other sections of TRU.

Rugg noted ESOs will see their workload increase in coming months as graduating high school students begin to contact TRU about enrolment.

She said acting as respondents to callers who do not know what extension they are looking for could take away time spent helping would-be students.

A day after KTW called, asking about concerns it had received about the automated system, a notice to TRU staff and faculty was issued.

It said: “Callers with a touch phone can dial an extension or select a number representing one of the most frequently called areas of the university—programs, academic advising, the bookstore or IT services among others. The automated attendant system also enables callers to access the phone directory by typing in a name.”

The notice said volume to the switchboard has dropped in recent years from up to 1,000 calls a day to about 140 daily.

The notice also acknowledged ESOs may have to look up the appropriate extension to transfer calls and will be able to do that online.