Hello, Nitro

The Circus is in town.

Nine semi trucks and a crew of local labourers will parade into Hillside Stadium this afternoon, prepping the facility for the debut of Nitro Circus in the Tournament Capital.

Tomorrow’s show begins at

3 p.m., but before some of the best athletes in freestyle motocross can perform, the local soccer pitch will be transformed into an action sports Mecca.

Tournament Capital co-ordinator Sean Smith said the surface at Hillside Stadium will be well cared for, despite being overtaken by 40-foot ramps, motocross bikes and roughly 4,500 additional seats.

“It’s all protected,” Smith said.

The bikes will never come into contact with the turf and all contraptions used by Nitro Circus will be placed on metal bases, ensuring even distribution of the additional weight.

“They perform in some of the biggest stadiums in the world,” Smith said.

“A lot more expensive than ours, I’m sure.”

One of the most notable additions to the facility will be in terms of seating. Nitro Circus is expecting more than 4,500 fans to be in attendance.

The 1,400-person permanent grandstand at Hillside is expected to be full and 1,500 portable seats and 3,000 individual chairs will be added to the venue.

As significant as the conversion will be, Hillside will be returned to normal just as quickly. Nitro Circus will begin cleanup immediately after the two-hour show ends.

“They’ll probably pack up and be gone by the end of Oct. 1,” Smith said, estimating the fleet of big rigs will be pulling out of Kamloops by 11 p.m.

“I think teardown goes pretty quick.”

The two-hour show will include more than 30 athletes.