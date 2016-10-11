Help build owl burrows this weekend

The Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Burrowing Owl Society are calling on volunteers who like to get their hands dirty to help build homes for burrowing owls.

A special burrow-building event is planned for Saturday at the Napier Lake Ranch Conservation Area, south of Kamloops along Highway 5A.

People of all ages are welcome to help install 24 burrows in preparation for owls being released on the site.

This is the first burrowing reintroduction project on the Napier Lake Ranch Conservation Area.

Burrowing owls, who nest in the ground, became extirpated (locally extinct) in B.C. in the 1970s. Thanks to the combined efforts of reintroduction programs and habitat-conservation projects, the birds are making a comeback in the grasslands.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Napier Lake Ranch Conservation Area is a mosaic of native grassland habitats.

Located along a flyway for many bird species, Napier Lake Ranch occupies an important transition zone from grasslands to Douglas-fir forests.

The variety of habitats makes it an ideal corridor for animals who migrate to different areas between summer and winter, such as burrowing owl. Napier is also home to cows, grouse, birds of prey and other wildlife.

Saturday’s burrow-building event begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Participants should bring lunch and water, weather-appropriate layers of clothing that can get dirty and gardening gloves if possible. Tools will be provided.

To register and for more information, go online to events.natureconservancy.ca, email bc@conservationvolunteers.ca or call 1-888-404-8428.