Help Kamloops Mounties Stuff the Cruiser on Dec. 10

Stuff the Cruiser is returning to Kamloops.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Kamloops RCMP officers and auxiliaries, along with sheriffs and volunteers, will be accepting donations for Christmas Amalgamated.

RCMP cruisers will be parked outside of Toys ‘R Us and Walmart from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mounties are hoping the community will again help stuff the cruisers with donations of food, toys and clothing for Christmas Amalgamated. The charity this year expects to distribute more than 2,000 hampers to needy families.

Suggested items for donation:

• Clothing for children (newborn to 14 years);

• Blankets (newborn to 12 months);

• Developmental toys (newborn to toddler);

• Toys (teen boys);

• Grooming products (teen boys);

• Chocolates/mixed nuts;

• Christmas cake;

• Gift cards (grocery or retail).

Organizers are asking that no second-hand items, except winter coats, be donated.

Stuff the Cruiser will have special guests dropping by this year.

Safety Bear will be at Toys ‘R Us at Notre Dame Drive and Summit Drive from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. and at Walmart at Hillside Drive and Notre Dame Drive from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Princesses from Wishing Well Parties and Events will be at Walmart from 11 a.m. to noon and at Toys ‘R Us from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local singer/songwriter Madison Olds and feature guest Dave Olds will be at Toys ‘R Us from noon to 2 p.m.