Help Plura Hills fish for the food bank

Plura Hills United Church is once again challenging the community to donate extra cans of salmon and tuna to the Kamloops Food Bank.

The Adams River salmon run will be smaller than expected this year, but the church is keeping its seafood theme for October.

The food drive is undertaken each year because salmon and tuna are brain food.

Kids are back in school and need the extra protein. Fish is also the sign of Christianity.

Other churches and community organizations are urged to join the cause.

Plura Hills members will pick up donations, which can also be dropped off at the church at 2090 Pacific Way in Aberdeen.

Previous years have seen more than 1,000 tins of salmon and tuna donated to the food bank.

For more information, call Donna at 250-372-2470.