Hennelly, Gunter leave big shoes to fill for WolfPack

A new setter, an interim head coach and no more Brad Gunter.

It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from the Thompson Rivers WolfPack as the men’s volleyball season gets underway on Friday, given how much has changed since last season.

The Wolves are under new leadership, with former WolfPack setter Mike Hawkins taking over the reins of the club from 10-year head coach Pat Hennelly, who will spend the 2016-2017 season on sabbatical. Tyler Pomietlarz will be in his first season of running the offence as the club’s full-time setter.

Brad Gunter, the most decorated volleyball player in Thompson Rivers’ history, completed his U Sports eligibility last season.

“It definitely compelled us to work harder,” Pomietlarz said this week of Gunter’s departure. “In all the morning workouts, every time we step on the court, every team we’re playing against in pre-season, we want to prove that we can still be a functional team without Brad.

“Obviously, he was a huge impact on our team the last five years he was playing, but now everyone else has to step up and prove that we can still be a solid moving team.”

Thompson Rivers finished 10-14 in 2015-2016, failing to qualify for the post-season. It was a result that Pomietlarz said has stuck with the club.

Now younger, more inexperienced and coming off an off-season filled with change, it would be easy to expect a similar finish in 2016-2017.

But there’s optimism amongst the Black and Orange.

“If we can stick to things that are going to make our team successful, if we play to our style, I think playoffs is very much a legitimate shot,” Hawkins told KTW.

“If we fight those things, if we let our inexperience get the better of us, we could end up at the bottom, which makes it [the season] exciting.

“If this team was weak and we knew we weren’t going to have a shot, it probably wouldn’t be the most enjoyable year. But we’re very much going to be in the mix every single weekend.”

Hawkins has brought a more systematic approach to the club — especially on defence — given its relative inexperience.

As for replacing the offence of Gunter, a player who was voted the best in the nation in 2013-2014, Hawkins said it will be by committee.

Outside hitters Randy Grundmann and Daniel Eikeland Rød will be expected to take their games to the next level, as will a handful of the club’s younger players.

“I think in certain situations, it was both good and bad to have Brad,” Hawkins said. “It was good to have him in situations where you know you needed a kill, because he was just a very offensive force. But I think, at times, you can rely on the one guy a little too much.

“We have a very skilled team and we have a very balanced team. I think this year, we don’t necessarily need one or two guys to step up and all of a sudden make up 20-some-odd kills. I think we’re just going to be a lot more balanced offensively.”

Thompson Rivers will play host to the Alberta Golden Bears on Friday and Saturday at the Tournament Capital Centre. Game times are 7:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., respectively.

It’s a baptism by fire situation — the Bears are a perennial U Sports powerhouse and were voted No. 1 in the Canada West by the conference’s coaches earlier this week.

The WolfPack, meanwhile, were 10th.

“I think our team has a bit of a chip on our shoulders. A lot of young guys on the team and we have a lot to prove, I think,” Pomietlarz said.

“We’re ready to play against Uof A. They have always been on of the best teams in the conference, if not U Sports, so we’re happy to prove ourselves on the court and see what we can do.”