Here’s why you can’t drop glass into recycling bins as of April (and why you will be able to add items)

It’s convenient for residents, but a spokesman for Multi Material BC said recycling glass via blue bin is too much of a hassle behind the scenes.

“Glass can easily break during curbside collection and is then more difficult to sort from other recyclables. This leads to less glass and other materials being recycled,” said Allen Langdon, MMBC’s managing director, in an email to KTW.

MMBC is an organization set up by paper and packaging manufacturers at the behest of the province to ensure their products are being recycled.

In an agreement reached this week with the city, the organization will pay Kamloops about $1.1 million a year to continue collecting recyclables and cover the costs of sorting those products, about $800,000 annually.

The agreement will take effect in April.

However, in exchange for the cash (which comes from a fee added to paper and packaging at the time of purchase), the city must modify its program to MMBC’s standard, which means no glass and no soft plastics at the curb.

(The new agreement will allow pizza boxes, empty aerosol cans and paper pet food bags to be placed not the blue bins, items that are now prohibited from being added to collected recyclables.)

At present, Kamloops residents are permitted to add glass and soft plastics to the city-owned blue bins that are collected weekly.

Residents who still want to recycle those materials will have to make the trek to a recycling depot, either General Grants (611 Fortune Dr. on the North Shore or 115-805 Notre Dame Dr. in Southgate), or the Lorne Street Bottle Depot at 270 Halston Ave. on the Halston Connector.

Like glass, soft plastic is considered more difficult to separate from other products, Langdon said.

“Plastic bags collected with other materials also get caught up in the processing equipment,” he said “Both of these issues lead to less film plastics and other materials being recycled and the plastic film is often so contaminated that, in other programs, it is often shipped overseas in mixed plastic bales with little transparency as to what happens with the material.

“When plastic bags and overwrap are returned to the depot, staff can ensure material is empty, clean and dry and only the correct types of soft plastic are included,” Langdon said. “The material is much cleaner and meets North American recycling re-manufacturers’ specifications, so the material can be responsibly recycled either within in B.C. or somewhere else in North America.”

CITY AUDITS OF RECYCLING LOADS WILL INCREASE

Glen Farrow, streets and environmental services manager for the city, said MMBC will be pushing hard for recycling loads to contain as few unwanted materials as possible.

The city audits its recycling loads twice a year with sorter Emterra Environmental, but Farrow said that will happen more often under MMBC. Too much contamination and the city could pay what Farrow said are significant fines.

The city also monitors its recycling loads by using cameras mounted to collection trucks and will increase its spot checks on bins to flag problem items. (In addition to glass, Farrow said garden hoses are a surprisingly common issue.)

Truck drivers can flag bins if they contain improper materials, but if a contaminant is only picked up on camera after it’s dumped into the truck hopper, it won’t be retrieved until the materials are dropped off at Emterra.

“There are processes in the sorting to pull out those garden houses or plastic and that kind of stuff, but MMBC’s really wanting us to nip that in the bud before it even gets to the processing facility,” Farrow said.

You Can’t Recycle That With MMBC

(A sample list. Check recyclinginbc.ca for the detailed list of what you can and cannot drop into t your blue bin.):

glass containers

juice cartons, bottles, cans, jugs, or other beverage containers that can be returned for a deposit

plastic bags, bread bags, plastic wrap, foil from yogurt cups

hardcover and paperback books

rubber bands

foil and non-paper gift wrap, including ribbons

musical greeting cards

padded envelopes

wax coated cardboard boxes

paper towels and tissues

foil-lined or layered bags

straws

spray paint cans

foam trays, egg cartons and cups

napkins

garden hoses