Hexagon queen to release quilting colouring book

Forget your log cabins and double wedding rings — Katja Marek is queen of the hexagon. The Kamloops quilt designer and owner of Katja’s Quilt Shoppe in Valleyview has amassed an online following around the world with her kaleidoscopic designs, each inspired by the simple six-sided shape.

While she’s known in the quilting world for her two sets of patterns, Marek’s next release will also appeal to those who don’t know their batting from their backing. The New Hexagon Colouring Book, due out in December, features 60 designs based on her popular quilt blocks.

Marek said the book came about after quilters asked her for more suggestions on how to combine the various quilt blocks she’s already released. The book can be used to plan future quilts or simply play around with colour.

Marek’s hexagonal ambitions started small. Her first collection of patterns began life as a year-long quilt-along run out of her shop in 2012.

Quilters could sign up to receive the pattern for one section, or block, of the quilt each week, donating some pocket change to the Kamloops Hospice Society any time they were unable to stop in to pick up their patterns on time.

It was by no means Marek’s first design. She’d been creating quilts from scratch since opening the shop in 1999.

“I told people when I first opened the shop that I liked no longer having to sell — I worked in banking for years and it got to the point where it was a really hard sell job,” she said. “If I can show them the ideas, the fabric will sell itself. I don’t have to strong arm you into anything.”

The quilt-along raised more than $1,000 for the hospice and one of Marek’s friends suggested it was time she try writing a book.

The New Hexagon, her first collection of patterns, was released in 2014. To promote the book, she launched another quilt-along — this one taking blocks from her book to their full kaleidoscope potential, with overlapping wheels of colour bursting across the quilt’s surface.

“The idea was to throw pebbles into a pond and watch the circles overlap,” she said.

The bright colours and jam-packed designs of English country gardens were another inspiration.

The quilt-along once again caught on, this time on a global scale. When Marek set up a Facebook group for the project, nearly 400 people signed up within 24 hours.

Today, the group has more than 10,000 members who hail from Asia, Europe, South America and Australia, as well as Canada and the U.S.

“I couldn’t believe where all the people were from and how this one project has created a community all of its own,” she said.

Since then, another set of 366 blocks presented in the form of a calendar has followed, along with more online events.

An exhibition at the International Quilting Festival in Chicago next year will feature exclusively quilts made using Marek’s hexagons.

A third book of patterns is due out next year — and there may be more to come. Though she’s published hundreds already, Marek said her personal reserve of hexagon patterns totals more than 800.

“I couldn’t stop,” she said. “I did those first 52 designs and then more and more ran through my head all the time.”