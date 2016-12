High Five Day at Sun Peaks Resort, formally known as Toonie Day, raised about $8,600 for the Kamloops Food Bank, a new record.

More than 1,600 nordic and alpine lift tickets were sold at $5 each, plus a donation of a non-perishable food item.

Guests, resort staff and locals pitched in with about $1,000 in donations.

The resort will play host to another High Five Day in the summer, with a date to be confirmed in the spring.

More than $8,000 and 3,000 pounds of food were collected last year.