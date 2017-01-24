High-level athletes invited to RBC Training Ground event in Kamloops

Athletes interested in competition at the highest levels are invited to the RBC Training Ground athlete-identification event at the Tournament Capital Centre on Feb. 12.

PacificSport Interior BC and the City of Kamloops will play host to the event for athletes between the ages of 14 and 25.

They will undergo body measurements prior to the start of the camp and be tested in speed, power, strength and endurance in front of coaches and officials from national sport organizations.

The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Select athletes who achieve certain performance benchmarks will be invited to the RBC Training Ground Main Final in Richmond at the Olympic Oval on March 4.

The best of the best may receive financial support toward training and competition programs for up to three years and the winner of the B.C. regional final will be awarded a trip to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Register online at rbctrainingground.com or go to pacificsportbc.com for more information.

The program is designed to identify future national and Olympic champions.