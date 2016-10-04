High school students don’t belong on TRU campus

Editor:

Re: (‘Partnership brings Chinese high school students to TRU,’ Sept. 30):

It is my understanding that Thompson Rivers University is accepting Grade 11 and 12 students from across the ocean and having trouble housing them on campus.

Excuse me? Are our Grade 11 and 12 students being housed and educated at universities in China? Do we have the teachers, the time and the housing to focus on international high school students.

Many of our students can’t afford to attend TRU and live on campus. For those who wish to live on campus, there can be waiting lists.

But international high school students will be renting rooms before having their own dorm building constructed. I think there is something wrong here. Money talks and money gets what the person with money wants.

The campus at TRU needs to have a focus on university-aged students, not high school kids.

If NorKam senior secondary wanted to build dorms for its students, would it be allowed to do so? If families of high school students from Alberta had the money to build a dorm on TRU land, would they be allowed to do so?

If seniors wanted to build on the TRU campus, could they?

International high school students should stay home until they are college- or university-bound, when they can apply, along with everyone else. They need to follow the proper channels and go through the Kamloops-Thompson school district.

Claudia Lydia

Kamloops