Hike along ski trails at Kane Valley

A great place to camp and kayak on a warm sunny weekend is out in the Kane Valley. As you drive along the Kane Valley Road, you come across six small lakes: Chicken Ranch Lake, Upper Second Lake, Lower Second Lake, Upper Kane Lake, Lower Kane Lake and Harmon Lake.

Each lake is unique in its own way with plenty of tiny islands and marshes to explore. There is a campground at Harmon Lake and an interpretive nature trail.

I visited in the summer and hiked along one of the ski trails that are operated in the winter by the Nicola Nordic Ski Club.

This area is all ranchland so there were lots of cows along the trail. I know they aren’t dangerous but I find them creepy.

HOW TO GET THERE

Past Merritt on your way to Kelowna, there is a sign for the Kane Lake Recreational area. Turn left onto that road and follow it for nine kilometres.

