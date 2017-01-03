Hioms win Golden Shoe Award from Canadian Running Magazine

It was on Facebook that Phil and Grace first learned they had won a 2016 Golden Shoe Award.

Away for the holidays, the Kamloops couple was contacted by one of their connections at The North Face, who had reached out via the social-media website to congratulate them on the honour.

As odd as the notification method was, it was somewhat fitting — when the couple first moved from Calgary to Kamloops and toyed with the idea of starting the Dirty Feet Trail Series, it was The North Face that had been among the first companies to support them.

So, what did it mean to the pair to receive the Community Pillar Award from Canadian Running Magazine?

“It mean’s a lot,” Grace told KTW last week, before joking: “It’s neat to be in Canadian Running Magazine in an article that we didn’t have to pay for or advertise for, just being recognized for what we do. That’s pretty neat.”

Phil and Grace moved to Kamloops in 2009 and it was a year later that they started the Dirty Feet Trail Series.

At the time, they had envisioned the series growing as it has — the 2017 calendar of events features 13 races — though writing a vision down on paper and reality are two different things, Phil said.

More than six years after the first trail race in September of 2010, the inclusivity of the series stands out as a highlight for the couple.

“Seeing families come out — that was one of the things we had wanted to do from the start, we wanted to be able to work on getting families to be active, creating an environment where everybody can come out and everybody can have fun at the events,” Phil said.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a top calibre runner or a complete beginner to running and trail running.”

The couple has travelled the world running and has been racing for more than 15 years.

They both completed 100-mile races in Sacramento and the Canadian Death Race in Grande Cache, Alta. They ran a 140-kilometre stretch down the southwest corner of Australia, went from rim to rim of the Grand Canyon and ran for five days across Scotland.

And the series they started in Kamloops has borne the same love for running in residents of the Tournament Capital.

“When they first moved here, there wasn’t, to my knowledge, really a trail-running community at all. They recognized that,” said Jon Shephard, who ran his first race with the Hioms in late 2010 and has been a regular since.

“I don’t know if I would have continued running as much as I have if not for Phil and Grace and the Dirty Feet community.”

Still, despite having had a wide-ranging impact in Kamloops, being recognized with a Golden Shoe Award was an unexpected honour for the Hioms.

What a way to finish off 2016.

“Obviously, on Facebook it has been overwhelming to see everybody who has been sharing it and everybody who has been congratulating us and saying, ‘It’s well deserved. You two have done a great job. Thanks for everything you have done in our community,’” Phil said.

“It has been really nice.”