Hiring fair at Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre on Oct. 25

Open Door Group and the Kamloops WorkBC Employment Service centres will host a hiring fair on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way in Aberdeen.

The fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Devon Mah of Open Door said the event is the largest local hiring event of its kind in the region.

Mah recommends those attending to come dressed appropriately for job interviews and to bring copies of their resumes.