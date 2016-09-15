History shows referendum not needed for electoral changes

Editor:

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative Electoral District Association president Scott Tupper’s letter of Sept. 13 (‘Government, democracy stable 150 years’) asks: “Why would any government allow special-interest groups to have undue influence over the way we elect our leader?”

The question indicates Tupper has not done his homework on the history of Canada’s electoral systems.

At one time, only men who were landowners and/or had a sufficiently high income were allowed to vote.

At one time, only people who were British by birth or naturalization were allowed to vote.

At one time, certain government employees and all judges were not allowed to vote.

Over time, modifications were made, allowing women, immigrants and poor people to vote.

In 1919, all women were granted the vote. The age of voting was reduced in 1970 to 18 from 21. In 1960, First Nations people were allowed to vote.

In all these cases, the government made the changes without a free vote of the population.

Then, as now, there were howls of protest from a majority of the population who, given a free vote, would have denied those changes.

Surely Tupper isn’t suggesting those changes were mistakes.

We have a voting system in which fully 50 per cent of the votes cast are wasted and count for nothing.

Tupper is surely aware a free vote (referendum) will maintain the status quo because most voters are too preoccupied with putting bread on their table and will opt for what they know.

He must also surely know the cost of a referendum will conservatively be $300 million.

It strikes me as odd that the Conservative Party of Canada is suggesting our elected leaders are less capable of studying and implementing vital changes to our electoral system than ordinary Canadians.

That did not seem to be the case when they were in power and made their own changes.

That they would be willing to see hundreds of millions of dollars wasted to maintain an unequal and unfair system also strikes a discordant note for a party that prides itself on its fiscal accountability.

Diane McLeod

organization chair

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Liberal Riding Association