Hitmen edge Blazers in shootout

Jakob Stukel of the Calgary Hitmen scored the only goal in a shootout to lift his team to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Kamloops Blazers on Sunday.

Matteo Gennaro and Jordy Stallard gave the Hitmen a 2-0 lead with early first-period goals, but Deven Sideroff scored for the Blazers to cut the lead in half before the first intermission.

Kamloops captain Collin Shirley scored on the power play at 18:27 of the third period to force overtime and secure a point for his squad.

Garrett Pilon had two assists for the Blazers to follow a three-assist night in a 3-2 victory over the Oil Kings in Edmonton on Saturday.

Dylan Ferguson made 33 saves between the pipes for Kamloops and was named second star, while Kyle Dumba stopped 31 shots for Calgary and received first-star honours.

Kamloops (18-12-1-1) is third in the B.C. Division, one point back of the Kelowna Rockets and eight points behind the Prince George Cougars.

The Blazers continue their six-game tour of the Central Division against the Rebels in Red Deer on Tuesday.