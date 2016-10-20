Hobbling hero Benjafield becoming poster boy for Blazers’ identity

In their search for identity, perhaps the Kamloops Blazers can find a piece of it in this picture of Quinn Benjafield.

Hobbling out of the dressing room on Wednesday night, still wet from yet another ice bath, the 18-year-old forward was battered, bruised and clearly in pain, but he was smiling, his team having edged the Swift Current Broncos 5-4 at Sandman Centre.

Benjafield had two assists in the victory, but it was two blocked shots that brought his teammates to their feet on the bench. Both howitzers left him limping. The second rendered him unable to leave the ice on his own power.

“That was huge,” said Nick Chyzowski, who had two goals and four points in a first-star effort on Wednesday. “That’s just as important as scoring a goal. He’s showing the ultimate sacrifice in taking pucks off the legs and ankles.

“He’s pretty banged up and he’s an absolute warrior right now.”

One of the slap shots struck him on the inside of his right ankle, in the exact same location he soaked up a clapper last week against Spokane. He was wearing a shot blocker on the ankle on Wednesday, luckily, or damage could have been worse.

Mr. Ice Bath and the Blazers are still figuring out who they are, said head coach Don Hay, and this five-game homestand will be formative, playing with a mostly-healthy team, without the excuse of travel to lean on.

“We’ve been talking about that a lot,” Chyzowski said. “It’s four games now in a row and it’s a really important part of our season.

“Come out to every game and support us. Guys are blocking shots and sacrificing. If fans cheer for that as much as they cheer for goals, that’s appreciated by our team.”

Kamloops, which played eight of its first 10 games on the road, will play 14 of its next 19 at home. The Blazers have scored 20 goals in three home games this season, each of them victories.

The announced crowd of 2,948 at Sandman Centre on Wednesday set a dubious record — it was the least number of fans at a regular-season Blazers’ home game in that building since the facility opened for the 1992-1993 season, according to Taking Note with Gregg Drinnan.

“It’s not stressed about too much,” said Kamloops captain Collin Shirley, who played on a line with Benjafield and Chyzowski on Wednesday. “But it’s in the back of your head. It’s nice to see the barn filled with cheering fans. We have to find a way to create our own energy.”

Hay was impressed with his team’s effort against a strong Swift Current (8-3-0-1) team, making special mention of Benjafield and Chyzowski, again referring to them as the Blazers’ most consistent players this season.

“I had a meeting with Don at the end of last year,” said Benjafield, the North Vancouver product who has three goals and 11 points in 10 games. “He wanted me to become a more consistent player.

“I think that’s what I’ve done. I’ve tried to play my best every night, have a positive impact on the game and create chances.”

Chyzowski and Shirley lead the Blazers in scoring with 12 points apiece. Both have played one more game than Benjafield.

“I thought they were the best line on the ice,” Hay told reporters on Wednesday night.

“We haven’t found our identity yet. We want to use this homestand to get .500 and above, but we don’t want to look too far ahead.”

The Blazers can reach .500 on Friday with a win over the visiting Saskatoon Blades (6-3-1-0). Game time is 7 p.m. on Mark Recchi Way. Kamloops will wrap its weekend schedule against Tri-City (6-4) on Saturday.

Surely Benjafield would rather not eat another slapper on Friday, but absorbing more pain in the name of victory would certainly continue to bolster the hobbling hero’s reputation.

He, along with Chyzowski, is becoming the Blazers’ poster boy for identity.

“It feels really good to know the guys are behind me,” Benjafield said. “It motivates you to sacrifice your body.

“We haven’t had the best start, but we’re going to be a good team this year.”