Hockey Confidence to hit bookstores soon

Isabelle Hamptonstone almost dropped her groceries on the supermarket floor when she listened to the voice-mail message.

Guy Charron, then-head coach of the Kamloops Blazers, was shopping for a mental-performance coach ahead of the 2011-2012 WHL season — and she was atop the list.

There was one problem and it was a fairly big one: Hamptonstone, a Welsh import and big-time rugby fan, didn’t have the first clue about hockey.

“That year, when I first worked with the whole team, those boys broke the franchise record for number of wins in a row,” Hamptonstone said, noting she hopes to have played at least a small part in Kamloops’ 2012 B.C. Division banner.

Hamptonstone, or Izzy, as she was known to the Blazers, continued to learn about the game and how to better impact those who play it.

Flash forward to 2016 and she has written a book, Hockey Confidence, that will hit shelves across North America later this month.

“I know the brain inside out,” said Hamptonstone, who lives in Sun Peaks. “I know how to tap into the power of the unconscious mind. I knew nothing about hockey.

“That’s been a challenge and my work is usually so deeply personal, but I’ve put together real-world case studies and samples from hockey and other sports about how the tools and techniques I give have actually made a difference.”

Hamptonstone owns and operates Brain Train International and has worked with NHLers and Olympians, among many others, on dealing with mental roadblocks such as self-doubt, stress, anxiety and overcoming failure.

The book does the same thing, but is hockey-specific and enables Hamptonstone to reach those in need on a macro level, as Greystone Books is publishing Hockey Confidence, which will be available in stores and online at amazon.com.

Charron’s tenure with the Blazers ended in 2014, as did Hamptonstone’s.

NHLers past and present, including Mark Recchi, Darryl Sydor, Jarome Iginla and Doug Lidster, have endorsed Hockey Confidence.

There will be a book launch at Chapters in Kamloops on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I want players to know, especially young players, that this really works,” Hamptonstone said. “This is a self-help book that’s hockey-specific that’s on the cutting edge of upgrading performance.”

Hamptonstone has a background as a neurolinguistic practitioner and hypnotherapist. She holds a masters in environmental science.

For more information, go online to braintrainwin.com, call Hamptonstone at 250-320-7047 or email her at isabelle@braintrainwin.com.