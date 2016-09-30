Hockey icon Marsh dies at 81

Fred Marsh is talking hockey, wherever he is.

“We kind of chuckled about Canada winning the game like they did,” Fred’s daughter, Laurel, told KTW on Friday, referencing Canada’s 2-1 win at the World Cup of Hockey on Thursday.

“We thought maybe Fred had a little bit to do with that. That was kind of nice. Nice timing.”

The inventor of the Marsh Flexible Goal Peg system, Fred passed away on Wednesday at 81 years old, following a three-and-a-half-year bout with lung cancer.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Sheila; his four children — Greg (Nancy), Laurel (Cal), Kelly (Marg) and Freddie (Dave); his seven grandchildren — Dallas (Trish), Josh (Suzie), Dustin (Joelle), Shannon, Dana, Dayton and Tayler; his four great-grandchildren Isla, Julia, Grayson and Bentley; and his three step-grandchildren — Colton, Pharrynn and Kingston. He also leaves his brothers Roy and Ray (Alvera), sisters-in-law Joan and Maxine and numerous nieces and nephews.

“He was an incredibly humble man, even though he had done so much,” Laurel said.

“He always cared about people. He was one of the most patient people I know. He was an amazing example of how to treat others.

“One thing my dad cared about more than anything, he had a really strong sense of integrity.”

The Marsh Pegs revolutionized player safety in Canada’s game more than 30 years ago, the idea spawned by Fred’s desire to improve safety at the two hockey rinks he managed in Kitimat.

Stiff enough to hold nets in place when bumped or pushed on, but flexible enough to allow nets to come loose when players went crashing into them at high speeds, it didn’t take long for the Marsh Pegs to catch on around the game.

The pegs got their junior start in Fred’s hometown of Moose Jaw and in Saskatoon, before spreading throughout the WHL. In 1991, after meetings with league brass, the Marsh Pegs made their debut in the NHL.

In 1998 in Nagano, the system appeared in its first Olympic Games. It has been used in the Olympics, and in International Ice Hockey Federation events like the World Hockey Championships and World Junior Championships, ever since.

“I just sit back and I know that nobody is going to get hurt,” Fred told KTW in an interview earlier this year in his home in Kamloops, which has doubled as the Marsh Pegs head office for nearly 20 years.

“I just think, ‘Wow, I did that.’”

The pegs made Fred a celebrity in the hockey universe. He met the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. He was interviewed by Ron MacLean and Don Cherry.

He accepted a Manning Innovation Award for the invention in 2000, appearing on the cover of a Montreal newspaper with Montreal Canadiens’ great Serge Savard, whose professional career was nearly ended after colliding with a net — frozen into the ice, as was the norm during Savard’s career — and fracturing his leg in five places.

“He was a great guy,” Cherry said on Coach’s Corner on Thursday evening, in a segment remembering Fred.

“You people don’t know what he’s done for hockey.”

Fred beat the odds in his battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with lung cancer three-and-a-half years ago and, at the time, doctors didn’t think he had much time left.

“He walked into the room with dad’s file and he said, ‘You know, in my 40 years, I’ve never seen a case like this. Did you know that you’re the miracle man?” Laurel said, recalling a recent anecdote with Fred’s oncologist.

“We didn’t know it at the time when he was first diagnosed, but they suspected that he only had weeks to live and my dad made it three and a half years after that.

“He did very well.”

The Marsh Peg was a labour of love for Fred and Sheila — in the years he spent developing the product, Fred nearly gave up, but Sheila pushed him to keep going.

He passed the company along to his grandson, Dallas, in July. The Canadian-made product will remain in the family.

“When I first came up with the idea, they just laughed at me,” Fred said in January, recalling that even his family thought it was a silly idea.

“Now, he’s everybody’s favourite uncle,” Sheila said with a smile.

In lieu of flowers, the Marsh family is asking donations be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association, whose care provided comfort to Fred and his family in his final days.