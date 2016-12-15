Up your holiday side-dish game with these brussels sprouts

KTW reporter Andrea Klassen added caramelized garlic, lemon and Parmesan to her sprouts, after scouring the city during the local holiday brussels sprouts shortage of 2015 — a tasty Christmas miracle!

Brussels sprouts with caramelized garlic and lemon peel

Recipe by Yotam Ottolnghi

4 heads of garlic, cloves separated and peeled

150 mL olive oil

50 g fine sugar

90 mL water

salt and black pepper

1 medium lemon

600 g brussels sprouts

1 red chilli, finely chopped

50 g Parmesan shavings

20 g basil leaves, shredded

Put garlic in pan, cover with water and blanch for three minutes. Drain, dry pan and pour two tablespoons of oil. Return garlic to pan and fry on high heat for two minutes, stirring, until golden.

Add vinegar, tablespoon of sugar, water and salt. Bring to a boil and simmer on medium for five minutes until barely any liquid is left, just caramelized cloves in a syrup.

With a peeler, shave wide strips of lemon skin, avoiding the pit. Cut strips into one to two millimetre strips and put in a small pan. Squeeze lemon into a measuring cup and add water to bring juice to 100 mL. Pour over peel strips, add remaining sugar and bring to simmer. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until syrup is reduced to a third. Set aside and cool.

Trim sprouts, cut into halves. Heat four tablespoons of oil in large pan, add half the sprouts, season and cook on high for five minutes, stirring once or twice but not too often so they will char without breaking up. Add extra oil if necessary. They will soften but retain firmness. Transfer to a bowl and repeat with remaining oil and sprouts.

Stir the chilli, garlic and its syrup into sprouts and set aside until warmish. Stir in Parmesan, basil and peel (without syrup), season and add oil if necessary.