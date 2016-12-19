Holidays create special opportunities for people living with dementia

Sandra Lewis, general manager Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre, writes about patients with dementia and the Christmas season.

The spirit of Christmas is all around us and with it are the magical moments that light up our senses and create joy: the smells of gingerbread cookies and turkey stuffing; familiar Christmas carols; the excitement of Santa sightings and snow; the warmth of a card from a loved one; and even a first kiss under the mistletoe.

It’s a time loaded with traditions we collect during our lives — and these treasured memories sit tucked away inside us for a long time. It is precisely this reason the holidays can be extra special for loved ones living with dementia.

We know that long after our speech fails us, our other senses stay strong and alive and, in fact, can become golden pathways for enriching connections and renewed joy.

Like many Canadians, I have been touched by dementia in my personal life and came to understand as a child how hard it can be to relate at times to a loved one who seems disparate from the parent you once knew.

I’ve carried that experience into my professional career where, over the past 15 years, I’ve been dedicated to seniors’ care and have worked extensively with people with dementia.

My appreciation for the importance of creating connections to the person with dementia has greatly expanded.

While communication is sometimes challenging, particularly if speech has been lost, we need to remember there are other pathways to reach the resident’s spirit and their joy.

At Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre, we embrace the Christmas season and all it offers.

Like other care homes, there are many festive activities for the residents and families to enjoy while exploring new communication pathways using the smells, sounds and sights of the season.

Visits from family, friends and volunteers are always important in care homes and especially at this time of year.

The feeling of these special familiar relationships creates a sense of comfort and an opportunity to reminisce about holidays past.

Since traditions are often passed down from generation to generation, visitors also find a sense of ease in establishing a connection in this way.

Perhaps you went on an evening drive every Sunday to look at the Christmas lights, or helped bake cookies with grandma, or sang songs by the piano.

Emotions from those memories often connect a person living with dementia to a sense of purpose and meaning, even safety, all leading to a feeling of being needed and loved.

However, this is a very busy time for everyone and it may not be possible to fit in visits.

You should take comfort knowing the home is bustling with activities and the people involved also provide enriching connections.

On Jan. 18 and Feb. 8, we welcome family members of our residents to join us at Gemstone for Dementia Dialogues, which will be hosted by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

We can all gain by better understanding these transitions in life.