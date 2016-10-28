Holy cow! Westsyde fan hoping Cubbies are painting a World Series victory

The Chicago Cubs haven’t won the World Series in 108 years — their 1908 championship more than a lifetime ago.

It was a year in which Orville and Wilbur Wright flew their first passenger plane, Hoover invented the first portable vacuum cleaner and the Model T rolled off Henry Ford’s production line. The population of Las Vegas was 30 — people, not thousand — and the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire was just beginning.

Major League Baseball had 16 teams, Cleveland was known as the Naps — short for Napoleons, a decidedly less offensive nickname than the city’s present-day counterpart — and Honus Wagner and Ty Cobb were the two best hitters in baseball. Tim Jordan of the Brooklyn Superbas won the home run title, going yard 12 times.

Gord Schmidt’s paternal grandfather was a nine-year-old in Russia and his maternal great-grandparents were teenagers in England.

It would be 64 more years until Schmidt would form his first memories of Cubs fandom, in 1972 as a 10-year-old wearing out the dice of his first Strat-O-Matic baseball game, always playing as Chicago.

But to be clear, from Day 1, he has cheered for the Cubbies.

“Something must have happened where I became a Cubs fan,” Schmidt said Tuesday, hours before Chicago began the World Series in Cleveland against the Indians.

“I’ve always loved them.”

Schmidt’s Westsyde home is a Cubs shrine of sorts — his basement living-room stuffed with memorabilia, everything from a Cubs rug to an Ernie Banks signed baseball lining every nook and cranny.

But it’s not the souvenirs, the picture of Schmidt and his family at Wrigley Field, or even the Cubs drink dispenser or the Joe Maddon replica glasses that catch the eye when touring the household — it’s the paintings.

On the walls of Schmidt’s Cubs cave are paintings, hundreds of them, combining to form a picture of his love of America’s national pastime.

There’s Banks and Willard Brown. There’s Babe Ruth wearing a crown. There’s a black cat walking past Ron Santo in the on-deck circle at Shea Stadium in Queens. That’s one of his personal favourites — the omen of bad luck crossed in front of the Cubs’ dugout and Chicago’s season imploded shortly thereafter. It’s one of the great stories in baseball.

Schmidt has painted all of them, the collection his tribute to the greatest to ever play the game. It’s part Americana and part legend, a history of the game in black and white acrylic.

It started with Banks. Then, it was an all-time Cubs team.

Before long, Schmidt threw roughly 240 names into a Cubs lunchbox and vowed to paint every player ever inducted in Cooperstown.

“I just pulled my final 10 out and I’ve decided the last one I’m going to do is Fergie Jenkins because he’s a Cub I grew up watching a lot of as a kid,” he said.

“He’ll be the last piece of the puzzle until next summer, when they induct a couple more guys in.”

The former owner of Gord’s Maytag often paints as he listens to the Cubs on the radio. Each canvas replicates a famous picture of the player, taking roughly 10 hours of the 54-year-old’s time to complete.

They now line the walls of his basement, an adjacent room and his garage. The ones that don’t fit on the walls fill a half-dozen boxes in storage.

His wife, Cheryl, smiled at the collection.

“I’m a Cubs wife,” she said.

One painting stands out — one of the few colour murals in the den. It’s Steve Bartman reaching out for a baseball in Game 6 of the Cubs’ 2003 National League Championship Series against the Florida Marlins, outfielder Moises Alou stretching his glove for the same ball.

It’s a moment in Cubs lore — Bartman got a hand on the ball, the Cubs went on to lose the game and the series they had, at one point, led 3-1 and were just five outs from finishing. The World Series drought continued. Bartman became the goat, vilified for doing what any other fan would have done. For years he was terrorized, received death threats, needed police cars parked outside his home.

Like many in Cubs nation, Schmidt hopes Bartman will be there to throw out the opening pitch at Wrigley for Game 3 on Friday, however unlikely that may be.

“I would love it,” he said.

“It’s despicable what happened to him. He just did what anyone would do.”

Schmidt sat in Bartman’s chair in one of his three visits to Wrigley — he was there earlier this year. He has also visited Busch Stadium in St. Louis, AT&T Park in San Francisco, Safeco Field in Seattle, Miller Park in Milwaukee, Petco Park in San Diego and Coors Field in Denver.

His 20th, 25th and 30th wedding anniversaries were all in baseball towns. A return trip to Chicago may be warranted if the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, but Boston’s Fenway Park is high on the list, too.

He likes the Cubbies’ chances against Cleveland, believes the National League champs are deeper, stronger. Heading into Game 1, they had outscored American League opponents 94-39 this season.

So, what’s it like to finally see Chicago three wins away from being World Series champion?

“I’m a little nervous now because a few years ago, I said, ‘I just want to see them win once before I die.’ So now I’m going, ‘Wait a minute…’

“I’ll be cheering hard for them to win the World Series and then hoping I don’t die.”

The dream is to eventually get his paintings in front of someone from the Cubs organization, though Schmidt said he’s not sure how realistic that goal is.

He and Cheryl will take a trip when he’s nearing the last painting, figure out what to do with them. He’d like to display them, somehow — even he hasn’t seen them all together, with so many in boxes.

“I’d like to get them in front of baseball fans,” he said.

“How, where, when, I have no idea. But that’s kind of the goal.”

A sign hangs above one of the doorways in Schmidt’s basement, it reads “Eamus Catuli! AC0871108”. It’s a replica of a similar sign in Chicago, which is on the wall of Lakeview Baseball Club, a rooftop bar perched above the vines of Wrigley Field.

Eamus Catuli is a Latin phrase, loosely translating to, “Let’s go, Cubs,” Catuli meaning whelps, as there’s no Latin word for cub.

The AC means Anno Catuli, “In the year of the Cubs” and the numbers represent three different dates — 08 for the number of seasons since the Cubs won their division, 71 for the number of years since they last won the National League Pennant and 108 for the number of years since they were crowned World Series champions.

Each year, Schmidt climbs up and repaints the sign. Already, he knows the first six columns will read AC0000.

Now for the final three.