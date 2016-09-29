Home invader sentenced to time served

A Kamloops man who pleaded guilty last week to charges stemming from a drug-related 2014 home invasion won’t spend any more time behind bars.

Steven Insua, 32, was sentenced yesterday to time served and two years of probation.

On March 16, 2014, Insua and three other men entered a York Avenue home and demanded a stash of missing drugs.

The residents of the North Kamloops home — a mother, her two adult sons and their grandmother — said they had no idea where the dope was.

Court previously heard a former tenant of the home had been a drug dealer and s believed to have moved after a $60,000 stash of drugs went missing.

Insua was arrested in November 2014 and spent 10 months in custody.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop said that was enough, placing Insua on a two-year probation term with orders he abstain from drugs and alcohol and not possess any weapons.

Insua will also have to surrender a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.