Homelessness proposals welcomed

The Homelessness Partnering Strategy (HPS) is a federal initiative aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness by providing direct support and funding to communities across Canada.

In 2013, the federal government announced nearly $600 million will be allocated to HPS between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2019, to provide communities across Canada, including Kamloops, with the flexibility and support they need to help prevent and reduce homelessness.

Recently, the federal government announced an additional $111.8 million will be spent on addressing homelessness, through HPS, over two years, starting in fiscal year 2016/2017.

A call for proposals for the 2016/2017 funding increase is now open for the following funding streams, which will be effective on or about Oct. 15 and ending on March 31, 2017:

• Approximately $180,000 in designated communities

• Approximately $133,000 in aboriginal homelessness.

An information session will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Parkview Activity Centre in North Kamloops, 500 McDonald Ave.

RSVP to nserl@kamloops.ca.

For more details on the call for proposals and the application form, go online to www.kamloops.ca/homefree.

Submission deadline for proposals is 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.