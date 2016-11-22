Homes for the Holidays tours on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27

The 15th annual United Way Homes for the Holidays tour is taking place this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27.

Presented by RBC, Homes for the Holidays features five homes volunteered by Kamloops residents and professionally decked out in festive fashion by local designers and retailers.

With designs ranging from minimalist Scandinavian to traditional holiday glitz and glam, the self-guided tour will have something for all.

Each tour is capped off at the Old Courthouse with live entertainment, wine from Monte Creek Ranch and appetizers from Uptown Chefs & Catering.

All proceeds from the event are donated to United Way and used to fund community programs.

Tour times are from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at all RBC locations (cash only) or online at www.homesfortheholidayskamloops.ca.