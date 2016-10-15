Hometown Americans bounce Blazers

The Tri-City Americans never trailed the Kamloops Blazers in a 4-2 victory in Kennewick, Wash., on Friday.

Michael Rasmussen and Parker Wotherspoon solved Kamloops goaltender Connor Ingram to put Tri-City up 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

Blazers’ forward Nick Chyzowski cut the Americans’ lead in half at 12:16 of the second period, but Rasmussen’s second of the game at 16:53 restored the two-goal cushion.

Travis Walton scored his first WHL goal at 8:03 of the third period to bring the Blazers back within one, but Parker AuCoin iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:02.

Tri-City goaltender Rylan Parenteau, who was acquired in a trade with Prince Albert on Thursday, made 28 saves in victory.

Ingram allowed three goals on 36 shots.

The Blazers are next in action against the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday at Sandman Centre, with game time scheduled for 7 p.m.

Kamloops, which played eight of its first 10 games on the road, will play 15 of its next 20 on home ice, including its next five games.

The Prince George Cougars are 9-2 and lead the B.C. Division with 18 points, eight points clear of the Victoria Royals (5-5) and 10 points ahead of Kamloops (4-6) and Vancouver (4-7).

Kelowna (3-6) is in the division basement.