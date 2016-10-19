Hometown Blazers buck Broncos

The Kamloops Blazers downed the Swift Current Broncos 5-4 at Sandman Centre on Wednesday.
Nick Chyzowski had two goals and four points for the Blazers (5-6), who will play host to the Saskatoon Blades on Friday.
More to come on Thursday morning.
