Hometown Blazers buck Broncos

Nick Chyzowski had two goals and two assists for the Kamloops Blazers in a 5-4 victory over the Swift Current Broncos at Sandman Centre on Wednesday. Allen Douglas/KTW

The Kamloops Blazers downed the Swift Current Broncos 5-4 at Sandman Centre on Wednesday.

Nick Chyzowski had two goals and four points for the Blazers (5-6), who will play host to the Saskatoon Blades on Friday.

