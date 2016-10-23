Honour Ranch part of response to ‘silent tsunami’ of PTSD

The head of the board of Honour House said Canada is facing a “silent tsunami” of first responders and armed-forces members dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Allan De Genova told the crowd gathered Saturday afternoon at Hacienda Caballo — the ranch north of Kamloops owned by Rick and Donna Wanless — that the couple’s gift to Honour House will help those who run the program expand their work.

Help is offered to those dealing with PTSD and other occupational stress injuries that come from being on the front lines of helping others.

The Wanlesses have offered their ranch along the North Thompson River for the Honour House board to create Honour Ranch, a place that will offer respite and relaxation for paramedics, soldiers, firefighters, police and conservation officers — all those whose job it is to confront danger and horrific situations and deal with them.

During his speech to the crowd gathered for the formal announcement of the plan, De Genova spoke of visiting paramedics in the Yukon. He spoke with one who told him the work never gets easier, how every bad call left him shaken, how it was becoming harder for him to deal with his job — and how arriving at situations that involved children haunted him.

The man told De Genova there were no mental-health supports for him in the rural area where he lives and works, so he had turned to an online site for assistance.

“Corresponding by computer to get help is not the way,” De Genova said.

Honour House is based in New Westminster. In the five years it’s been in operation, it has provided 4,052 nights of free accommodation for first responders and armed-services members who are in the Lower Mainland getting treatment and support. Honour Ranch, which is expected to open next spring, will expand the services by providing a place for people to stay and relax as they work through their health issues.

The Wanlesses offered their home after Rick was in a serious accident and was touched by the care he received from two paramedics. He spoke with Health Minister Terry Lake and De Genova and the plan was born.

Tim Armstrong, fire chief in New Westminster and an Honour House board member, challenged those in the audience to help create an Honour Ranch village. He encouraged them to get friends and co-workers together and build small cottages that can be placed at the ranch to provide private accommodation.

Rick Wanless also addressed the crowd, which included representatives of first responders, armed forces, the U.S. Consulate in Canada, local politicians and the Kamloops Mounted Patrol, of which he is a member.

“These are very necessary people,” he said of those who might come to the ranch for rest.

“These are people who are injured and suffer, all in the name of helping others.”