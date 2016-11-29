Hop farm entrepreneur expands into craft beer, malting facility

IN THE PHOTO: Joey Bedard, founder of B.C. Brew Co and Distilling, will have a new craft beer line in pubs within two weeks, with canned beer on shelves in January. KTW file photo

The entrepreneur behind the hop farm and brokerage on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve is producing a new craft beer line and is planning a major malting facility in Kamloops. B.C. Brew Co. and Distilling will have its new brews in pubs within two weeks and canned beer on shelves in January.

But the plans by company founder Joey Bedard extend far beyond establishing yet another craft brewery in this province.

“We are working very hard to compete with the big beer guys while keeping everything in B.C.,” Bedard said. “We are trying to promote local agriculture and a proper, scalable farm-to-table movement.”

It will do that through contracting to produce barley in northern B.C., malting the grain at a production facility to be built in Kamloops and use its own hops to produce a B.C. beer that is locally grown and produced in every aspect. An associated brewery would also be located at the facility.

“We’re still raising funds, but if all goes as planned over the next five years, we should be the largest independently owned farm-to-table brew business in North America and, perhaps, the world.”

Malting grain involves soaking it so it sprouts, creating enzymes, sugars and other properties essential in beer. It is then kiln-dried for storage and roasted, depending on brewer preference. Bedard recently toured Lafarge Canada’s cement plant in east Kamloops with an eye to using it to create a malting facility. He said access to rail and its elevators make it ideal, but no deal is immanent.

“It all can be converted to grain,” he said.

The plan entails a 300,000 square-foot facility. Lafarge recently announced plans to close the plant. Commercial malting facilities in B.C. are rare: a speciality malting facility is located in Armstrong, another production centre in Delta and Phillips Brewing on Vancouver Island recently constructed a small malting works. Malting is also used in production of spirits. Otherwise, they are located on the Prairies.

Bedard is banking that B.C. beer drinkers who today tip back a Budweiser, Canadian or Alexander Keith’s will instead opt for a B.C.-made beer, from the farm up. He has contracted with First Nations in the Fort St. James area for 800 acres of barley, doubling in 2018. It will be malted at Gambrinus in Armstrong next year. A malting facility will not be ready locally for production until 2019.

Bedard is in partnership with Tk’emlups Indian Band on the Hops Canada brokerage and 240-acre farm on the reserve. B.C. Brewing Co. and Distilling is independent of the band, with other investors. Hops Canada finished harvesting beside the North Thompson River in early October, producing about 20,000 pounds of hops.

Next year it plans on 100,000 pounds, as hops planted first in 2015 come to full maturity. It is the largest hop farm in B.C. By this time next year, Bedard is planning to have construction started on a major malting and brewing facility. There are also plans in the works to partner with three new brew pubs to be established in Clearwater, on McGill Road across from TRU and at Sun Peaks Resort.