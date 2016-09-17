Hospital district agrees to new patient-care tower funding; TNRD tax hike coming

Terry Lake said he has “a pretty cool feeling” now, knowing work is progressing on a patient-care tower to be built at Royal Inland Hospital.

Talking about the proposed tower with the Thompson Regional Hospital District board in the new $69-million clinical-services building at RIH on the day it was officially declared open just made the day better.

Lake, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA and the province’s health minister, was at the hospital district meeting on Friday to update its members on the progress to date with the next phase of the hospital’s expansion, one that at this point is estimated to cost between $400 million and $430 million.

His presentation was in support of a request for the hospital district to contribute $127 million toward the project. Five years ago, the hospital district put $100 million toward the clinical-services building and future patient-care tower.

Directors voted in favour of the motion.

The new formula means the hospital district, through taxation, will pay $172 million of the $400 million to $430-million cost of the tower. Hospital district taxation covered $28 million of the $69-million clinical-services building

The funding means a tax increase for homeowners in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, including Kamloops.

Owners of an average-assessed property (the average in the TNRD is $275,000) will pay an extra $20 per year for 20 years. Those with homes worth more than the TNDR average of $275,000 will pay more in taxes.

The hospital-expansion tax tally for TNRD property owners with an average-assessed home will now be $147 annually.

Lake told the THRD directors the tower will include three 30-bed units for patients, including two focused on mental health; maternal and child services, including labour, delivery and a neo-natal intensive-care unit; 13 operating rooms; child and adolescent mental health; paediatric psychiatry; an orthopedic clinic; patient registration; surgical-services support space and mechanical equipment.

An additional 209 parking stalls are also part of the plan, as is a helipad on the roof.

Prior to the meeting, Lake questioned media reports earlier this week pegging the cost of the next phase at $500 million, pointing out that figure includes the $69 million cost of the clinical-services building — an amount, he noted, that was lower than the budgeted $79.7 million.

Lake conceded it is not easy to nail down costs for construction to be done in the future, noting the original concept can change, ideas can firm up and the competitive bid process can also have an impact on the final cost.

Lake anticipates the Interior Health Authority will submit its business case for the next phase by the end of the year, with approval from the government by next spring. He said the plan now would see a contract awarded by the fall of 2018, with construction starting soon after and continuing to 2021. The new tower would open to patients by 2022.