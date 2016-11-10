Hot line pacing Blazers heading into weekend homestand

Tantalizing on paper doesn’t always mean successful on ice.

The Kamloops Blazers’ line of centre Garrett Pilon between left-winger Rudolfs Balcers and right-winger Deven Sideroff was formed prior to a game against the Swift Current Broncos on Oct. 19 at Sandman Centre.

It looked great on the whiteboard in the scouts’ room prior to puck-drop — three NHL Draft picks, each of them high-end skill players with excellent speed — but all the flash in the world can’t buy chemistry.

After 10 games, it appears they complement each other just fine.

Pilon, 18, Balcers, 19, and Sideroff, 19, have combined for 36 points and a plus-24 rating during their stint together.

“Sid is probably the fastest guy in the league and Pilon, when he puts the skill and speed together, he’s unstoppable,” said Balcers, a 19-year-old Latvian import.

“We’re getting to pucks fast and using our speed to make some plays. I hope the coach is not going to change our line.”

Smart money is on Blazers’ bench boss Don Hay keeping the unit together on Friday against the Prince Albert Raiders at Sandman Centre. Game time is 5 p.m.

Balcers came to Canada looking to ink a contract with the San Jose Sharks, who drafted him 142nd overall in Round 5 of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He has 19 points, 10 of them goals, in 20 games this season, with seven goals and 13 points coming in the last 10 games.

“If we keep playing the way we are and keep building our chemistry, I feel like we could be a top line in this league,” said Sideroff, who signed with the Anaheim Ducks in August.

The line stole the show at the Blazers’ most-recent home game, combining for nine points in a 5-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers last Friday.

“At times, we want to do too much, but Don, he wants us to keep it simple,” said Pilon, the Saskatoon product who was nabbed 87th overall by the Washington Capitals at this year’s NHL Draft.

“With that in the back of our minds, we keep things simple, to a point, and that’s one of the reasons why we’re having success.”

The Blazers will play host to the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.

Pilon, still searching for his goal-scoring touch, has two goals and 13 points in 18 games this season, with nine of those points coming in the last 10 games.

Sideroff’s 10 goals leave him tied with Balcers for the team lead in that category. Seven of the Summerland speedster’s markers have come since the line formed.

There doesn’t seem to be any clever monikers for the trio floating around. That is sure to change if they keep going at this pace.

“When you come to a new team, you hope to find some guys to get chemistry with,” Balcers said. “There are still a lot of things to work on, but it looks like I’ve found those guys.”

Injury update

The Kamloops Blazers are expected to get some help on defence on Friday.

Dawson Davidson, 18, will likely return to the lineup from an upper-body injury, while 20-year-old rearguard Shaun Dosanjh’s return is questionable. Dosanjh is also recovering from an upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old defenceman Dallas Valentine is expected to return to the lineup in about two weeks.

Valentine is recovering from a dislocated elbow and resumed skating this week.