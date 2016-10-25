Hotelier named to Pavco board

Kamloops hotelier Ron Mundi one of the newest board members of B.C. Pavilion Corp. (Pavco), which operates B.C. Place and the Vancouver Convention Centre. Mundi was named by Todd Stone, the minister responsible for the Crown corporation, along with Jatinder Rai, John Dyble and Elizabeth Model.

Since arriving in Kamloops from India, where he held a government position nearly two decades ago, Mundi has purchased, operated and sold a number of hotels here and in other cities. His most recent purchase was two units in the Edmonton market he estimates will cost $65 million when renovations are included.

Mundi said in an interview Monday he’s excited to contribute to the organization that operates two of B.C.’ s most famous assets.

“It’s good for me to sit on the board with my background in finance,” he said. “I want to contribute.”

Mundi currently owns six properties employing about 400 people. That includes the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre. He also sits on the board of the Thompson Rivers University Community Trust. Mundi estimates the board meets between six to eight times a year.