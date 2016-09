The median sale price of a home in Kamloops rose to $419,000 in August, according to data from the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association.

The median price in July was $414,000.

The real-estate market continues its blistering pace through the eighth month of the year, with 362 unit sales recorded (for a value of $128 million) compared to 264 unit sales (for a value of $84 million) sold in August of 2015.

Aberdeen led the way with 43 sales, followed by Brocklehurst at 30 transactions.