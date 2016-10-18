Huber to make ring return

Ken Huber’s long-awaited third professional bout is finally on the books.

The Kamloops fighter known as Heavy Hands will head to Manitoba later this month, slated to fight boxer Devin Tomko in his hometown of Winnipeg on Oct. 28.

The fight will be the third this year for Huber, who transitioned to the professional ranks in the spring. He’s 2-0 with two knockouts in the pros, while Tomko is 1-0 after debuting in North Dakota on Aug. 14, 2015.

“He’s the hometown boy,” Huber told KTW.

“This is my third fight out of the blue corner, kind of seems to be where I always fight out of. That’s the way it rolls.”

Huber is coming off a long summer layoff, his last fight a third-round knockout victory against Ladner’s “Dyna” Mike Dowsett in Nanaimo.

The Kamloops fighter had been scheduled to fight in June in Saskatchewan, but a bout never materialized.

Now, under new management and with a fight on the horizon, Huber is back to the grind. He plans to stand in for three contests before the bell rings to end 2016.

“It was actually a little longer than I wanted to take off — I was hoping to just keep the train going,” he said.

“But you’ve got to pick your battles, so to speak, at this point. There’s lots of opportunities out there, but opportunities that put me at a high risk — fight a guy that’s 8-0 or 10-0 at cruiserweight, who’s 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds. That’s not a good fight just to get a fight.

“We’re working on trying to be smarter than bolder and pick the right fights. Get the guys that are good, but not going to put me in too much danger until I can settle into my shoes as a professional.”

Huber said he doesn’t know much about Tomko. But having turned 33 on the weekend, Heavy Hands is well aware he has nearly 10 years on his 24 year old opposition.

“All of a sudden, the tables have turned. I’m kind of the older guy, the senior,” Huber said with a laugh.

“Most of my career, I was just this young up and comer, just full of piss and vinegar, go and get at ‘er, and now I’m kind of the older guy. It’s kind of funny to look at. Wow, that changed quick.”

As would be expected, he being the older fighter, Huber enters the bout with far more experience. He’s the owner of a 27-7 record as an amateur, a career that included a number of title reigns, both provincially and nationally. Tomko, meanwhile, had 10 amateur fights before turning pro.

The pair will fight at a catchweight of 190 pounds.

Huber said he’s feeling confident and is pleased to have another fight date looming. He’s staying focused on himself and his training, letting his coach do the advanced scouting on Tomko.

“My physical conditioning is better than it has ever been and I’m able to focus just on skills and technique,” Huber said.

“I can feel the improvements every day. I think it’s just as much a mental thing as it is a physical thing.”