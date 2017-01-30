Humble hip-hop beginnings

IN THE PHOTO: Aaron Hoffman, known as SonReal, is coming to Kamloops to perfom at CJs Nightclub on Saturday, Feb. 4.

SonReal has been booed offstage, dislocated his shoulder while performing and received two Juno nominations — but it all pales in comparison to paving highway between Kamloops and Merritt.

“It was like the hardest job I’ve ever done,” he said.

The hip hop artist was working construction and living in the River City at the time, having left his hometown of Vernon after high school to make his way toward the Lower Mainland. From there, he would earn an audio-engineering diploma, perform for handfuls of people at open-mic jams and, eventually, launch his hip hop career.

“You kind of just build yourself organically,” said Aaron Hoffman, who goes by the stage name SonReal.

KTW caught up with Hoffman in Los Angeles by telephone. These days, the 31-year-old splits his time between the City of Angels and Vancouver, but still heads back to Vernon to visit his mom and step-dad. He’s looking forward to his next trip back to meet their new puppy.

“I was just there over the Christmas holidays,” he said.

Hoffman is recovering from shoulder surgery six months ago, the result of a skateboarding accident at age 17 that led to a series of dislocations over the years — including on stage and while shooting a music video.

“This week and last week is the first week I’ve been doing strength training,” he said. “First time I feel really good.”

Hoffman will be back in Kamloops to perform at CJs Nightclub on Saturday,

Feb. 4, a show he says will be a fun and energetic experience filled with heart.

“It’s going to be epic,” he said.

He’s promoting his latest release, the five-song EP The Name, before his new album debuts this summer. He also just dropped a music video for the track No Warm Up, which tells of his early years rapping in the Okanagan. Hoffman laughed when asked about lyrics referencing Kelowna: “I used to drive to Kelowna, get booed like a f—in’ loner; ‘Cause I was scared of myself and I showed it to everybody.”

He got a kick out of a Dutch producer, curious about the Little Apple reference, asking: “What is a Kelowna?”

“Only people from the Okanagan, maybe Vancouver, would know what Kelowna is, where Kelowna is,” he said.

Those lyrics speak to a time Hoffman was “just so bad.”

“I’m not one of those naturally gifted people,” he said. “I was like the worst rapper then. I remember getting booed off stage many times.”

On one occasion, he recalled wearing a do-rag and oversized baseball cap, screaming at the audience before being escorted off stage. The only thing he got right, he said, was not giving up.

“Ultimately, I think it’s just a long journey,” he said, noting the booing stage is over.

Reflecting on his career so far — he has released six albums and EPs and a number of mixtapes and was nominated for Junos for rap recording of the year twice for The Closers and Everywhere We Go — Hoffman echoes that hard-working sentiment.

“I feel bad for artists who get a huge hit or huge single,” he said. “I’ve spent years and years and years being on stage and trying to figure it out.”

He said his new album will feature a different style of music than fans have come to know, with a lot more singing and instrumentals, even “straight up ukulele stuff.’

“I’m excited to show people a new chapter,” he said.

For ticket information and to sample SonReal’s music, go online to iamsonreal.com.

THE NAME:

SonReal is Aaron Hoffman’s stage name, one he came up with when he first started rapping at age 15 in Vernon. He wanted to sound like an East Coast hip hop artist.

“I wanted a name that sounded like I was from New York,” he said.

More than a decade later, he still likes the name, but said people who don’t know him usually call him by that moniker.

“I get Aaron, which is my name. Son and Sonny a lot,” he said. “People that don’t really know me, they just call me SonReal.”