Hundreds will Run for the Cure in Kamloops this weekend

The 2016 Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation CIBC Run for the Cure will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Riverside Park.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians participate in the run, which raises funds for breast-cancer research, education and advocacy initiatives.

Registration is at a 9 a.m., opening ceremony is at 10 a.m., warm-up is at 10:17 a.m., Survivor Parade is at 10:30 a.m., the run begins at 10:45 a.m. and closing ceremony is at 11:45 a.m.

There are one-kilometre and five-kilometre routes.

The event last year had 733 participants and raised about $113,000.

For more information on how to participate and donate, call 1-844-786-2873 or email Kamloops@cbcfcloud.org.