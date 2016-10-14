Hunters missing after failing to show up at Kamloops-area cabin

Two hunters from the Abbotsford area have been reported missing after failing to show up at a cabin near Kamloops earlier this week.

Abbotsford Police say Raymond Selinger, 67, and Reid Bacon, 65, left the Fraser Valley city on Monday to meet up with a third man at a remote cabin in the Kamloops area, where they planned to hunt.

According to a Facebook post the men were heading to a cabin north of Kamloops in the area of Sawmill Lake Road near McQueen Lake, in the Lac du Bois region.

But the two men were reported missing Thursday after family and the third friend confirmed the pair had not arrived at the destination. Police say the two men — who were travelling in separate vehicles — had no planned stops.

Selinger stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 210 pounds. He was driving a black, 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a white camper (licence plate CL 7454). Selinger has grey hair, a moustache and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red plaid jacket, blue jeans, suspenders and hiking shoes.

Reid stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 245 pounds. He was driving a blue 2002 Suzuki Vitra sedan (licence plate 564 LFG). He has white hair, a beard and dichromatic eyes (meaning they have different colours). He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and boots with no laces.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact police by phone at 604-859-5225 or by text at 222973 (abbypd).