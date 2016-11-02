Hurricanes earn OT win in Kamloops

It was anything but a Fall Classic, a mostly forgettable Wednesday night WHL contest that must have left many in attendance wondering if they made the right choice.

The Game 7 drama that was taking place in Cleveland, where the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series championship since 1908, was epic, while, in Kamloops, the Lethbridge Hurricanes scored in overtime to earn a 2-1 victory over the hometown Blazers in front of 3,448 fans at Sandman Centre, ending a game that at times lacked energy.

“We did a lot of good things in the first period, shooting the puck, creating traffic, but not scoring a second goal when we had opportunities really came back to haunt us,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said.

Collin Shirley found the puck on his stick after a cross-ice lazer pass from Latvian import Rudolfs Balcers and Kamloops’ captain made no mistake, scoring on the power play at 7:27 of the first period.

Shirley’s marker was the only goal allowed by Hurricanes’ netminder Stuart Skinner, who was named the game’s first star on the back of his 27-save performance.

Lethbridge forward Giorgio Estephan wired a slap shot past Kamloops goaltender Connor Ingram to make the score 1-1 at 12:26 of the second period.

The Blazers, who were 1-for-5 on the power play, killed a late ‘Canes power play, but Jordy Bellerive was able to score on a 2-on-1 at 1:44 of the three-on-three overtime session.

Ingram stopped 30 shots and was named second star in a losing effort.

Kamloops played on Tuesday night, earning a 5-1 victory over the hometown Kelowna Rockets, but Hay wasn’t interested in using fatigue as an excuse.

“You’re going to have to play back-to-back in the playoffs, with big emotional wins, and bounce back with a big effort the next night,” the Blazers’ bench boss said.

“We’re looking for guys that get into that mindset. We don’t want to have off-shifts, off-nights or off-games.”

Kamloops (9-9) will play host to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.

Lethbridge (7-7-1-1) will be in Victoria to play the Royals on Friday.