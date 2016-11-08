Hwang runs to silver

Logan Hwang had been beaten by a few of these runners before.

On Saturday, it was his time to shine.

Hwang, a Grade 10 student at Westsyde secondary, won the silver medal in the junior boys’ division of the B.C. High School Cross-Country Championships in West Kelowna on the weekend, finishing one second back of the leader, Logan MacDonald of Chilliwack’s Sardis secondary.

Hwang crossed the line second in the 4.5-kilometre race, finishing in 17 minutes and 10 seconds.

“He did really, really well,” Jason Hwang, the cross-country coach at Westsyde and Logan’s father, told KTW.

Jason said the pack in West Kelowna was made up of runners that Logan had raced against previously, not always to the result the he had wanted.

Saturday, it was only MacDonald he trailed.

“He’s very happy with that and knowing that he’s able to perform at a provincial level,” Jason said.

Westsyde qualified one of two teams from Kamloops that ran in the provincial championship.

The group finished 14th in the junior boy’s category. Caleb Campbell (105th), Jax Anderson (153rd), Dylan Barrett (160th), Austin Krug (191st) and Alex Toplak (193rd) rounded out the school’s team.

The coach said Westsyde’s performance was particularly impressive given that, while all its racers were multi-sport athletes, none consider themselves runners.

Also racing in the junior boys’ category was South Kamloops’ Trevor Laupland, who finished 60th in a time of 19:02. A total of 202 entries participated in the race.

In the 197-runner junior girls’ category, Tegan Heshka of Sa-Hali came 11th in the 4.5-kilometre race, finishing in 20:31. Maia Vitoratos of St. Ann’s finished 39th with a time of 21:37.

Representing the Tournament Capital in the 6.7-kilometre, 222-runner senior boys’ race, Calum Carrigan finished 58th in a time of 28:04. Jordan DeVries crossed the line 102nd with a time of 29:56.

Both were running for South Kamloops.

South Kamloops also qualified a team for the senior boys’ championship, which finished 23rd. Impressive in their race was two Grade 8 runners — A.J. Timewell (181st) and Christopher Crowe (176th) — ran for the team amongst the senior runners.

Carrigan, DeVries and Ethan Wenger (190th) rounded out the team race for South Kam.

“To have two teams qualify for the B.C. provincials has never been done in Kamloops before,” said Yvonne Timewell, South Kamloops’ coach and A.J.’s mother.

She then turned her attention to her team and, in particular, the performances of Crowe and Timewell.

“They basically were running against Grade 11s and 12s,” she said.

“They held their own.”