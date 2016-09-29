‘I actually didn’t make the first team I tried out for’

Bob Lenarduzzi was pulling for Thompson Rivers University.

As president of Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps, Lenarduzzi had written a letter of support for the Thompson Rivers WolfPack in the program’s quest to host the 2017 CIS Men’s Soccer Championship in Kamloops.

In the interests of transparency at Thursday morning’s third annual WolfPack Scholarship Breakfast, Lenarduzzi admitted he also penned two other letters of support for national championship bids — one would suspect for the UBC Thunderbirds’ attempt at landing the 2018 men’s soccer championship and the Trinity Western Spartans’ shot at the 2018 women’s national tournament.

But he had his hopes up for the Wolves.

“Inwardly, I was hoping TRU did get it,” Lenarduzzi told the room of roughly 400 supporters.

“UBC, they didn’t say it, but they kind of assumed they’d get it.”

The annual breakfast is one of TRU athletics’ largest fundraising efforts, an event that generates funds for scholarships for the school’s more than 160 student athletes.

The university vowed to match donations to a maximum of $100,000 and the effort got a solid start when the Kamloops Blazers’ Sports Legacy Fund dropped $25,000 in the pot.

Lenarduzzi’s soccer career includes time as a North American Soccer League star, a player for Canada at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games and 1986 World Cup and extensive time as a coach.

He’s a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the Order of British Columbia. He was at the helm of the Vancouver 86ers when John Antulov, now the head coach of the men’s soccer team at TRU, was in the midst of his pro career.

Harkening back to when he left home at 14 to move to England and pursue a soccer career, Lenarduzzi reflected yesterday on his own days of balancing education and sport. When he left home, he did so with a promise to his parents that he would continue his education.

“I never opened the box of books,” he said. “It was a huge, huge regret.

“What you’re doing is you’re providing opportunities to young athletes to pursue both their academics and their athletics.”

A few highlights

Lenarduzzi fielded questions from the audience and reporters following his opening remarks.

• On his fondest memories from playing sports: “Actually, I didn’t make the first team I tried out for. I was a year younger.

“I was absolutely devastated that I didn’t make that team. I persevered and played at the age level I was supposed to. I remember that simply because I was devastated, but as a result of good parenting, my mom and dad both said, ‘Look, you’re going to face adversity. If you choose to feel sorry for yourself and not look to try to rebound from that, it’s going to impact you in the long haul.’ That was a lesson well learned.”

• On his first national team coaching experience: “We played against the South Korean national team and we won the game 2-0. I can remember the sense of pride I felt, having played for the national team and having been to a World Cup. The opportunity to guide our country as the national team coach was something that I had been striving toward. I finally got the opportunity.

“It almost seemed surreal. I had six years with the national team, but that first game was a very, very special moment.”

• On his first game in a Canadian jersey, against the Polish national team: “I almost can walk through everything that happened in that game.

“I remember a slide tackle that I won vividly. . . . The fact that I can remember that as vividly as I can now means that it must have been a special moment.”

• On if he can put a finger on why the Whitecaps are struggling: “If I could, then we wouldn’t be in the state we are right now.

“We weren’t the only ones who were optimistic about this season. The pundits around the league were all suggesting we could win an MLS championship. So the fact that it went so far wrong is very frustrating.”

• On who’s going to win the English Premier League: “My hope is that Man City doesn’t continue the results that they’re getting. I think it would be anticlimactic is they’re so far ahead that it becomes a one-horse race.

“I don’t think that will be the case. I think Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United have all got chances. But, if I’m to hazard a guess, I would say that Man City will be the champions.”

• On the favourites in the MLS: “That’s just so difficult. Last year, Portland was on the verge of not making the playoffs. They made the playoffs, beat us in the playoffs and then won the championship.

“I really believe that it could be anyone.”

• On his thoughts on the state of the Canadian men’s national program: “If you look at the top end and you look at what’s the most visible aspect of our national team, you’d be disappointed. But we need to be looking down at development.

“The fact that we’ve got a league that our better young players can aspire toward, the fact that there’s talk of a Canadian soccer league, that’s what the best players need. They need to be able to perform at a high level, they need to get pushed and then we find out, are they capable or not?

“I think the future is bright when I look at some of the young players we have in the system.”