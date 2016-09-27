‘I think regrets are kind of stupid’

It can’t end like this.

As Bruce Cook was stretchered out of a Hamilton arena, his back broken only moments before, he knew he had to get on a bike again.

It was Jan. 3, 2014, and Nitro Circus — the show organizers call the best in action sports — was wowing a crowd in Steeltown. Cook was preparing to perform the world’s first double front flip in his debut with the show.

But when the Kelowna native left the massive ramp, disaster struck. Cook under-rotated the flip, making it only halfway through the second rotation, and landed upside down, the weight of his 250-pound bike folding him in half and breaking his back, severing his spinal cord.

In a fraction of a second, his entire life changed. The accident itself is a blur, he said. He briefly spotted the landing and felt like his rotation was maybe a bit slow. He wasn’t sure he got the pop off the ramp he was looking for. But he held on tight and hoped.

Then he hit the ground. The pain was immense. The crowd went silent. It was a horrific crash and he remembers it all, conscious throughout.

“Before, it was just kind of wanting to get it over with more than anything. There was so much lead up and hype and everything. I was just ready and confident and wanted to get it done,” Cook said, recalling the day, now more than two-and-a-half years ago, he attempted the double front flip.

“Obviously, after was terrifying, one of the scariest things I’ve ever been through. I knew right away that I’d broken my back. I’d under-rotated a little bit and slid off the back of my bike and basically folded in half backwards. That’s what broke my T11 vertebrae.

“As terrifying as it was, at the same I was still moving my upper body and my neck and head were fine. I knew it was going to be OK and that it definitely could have been worse.”

Cook had always been intrigued by world firsts — world records can always be beat, he said, but a world first is there for good.

It was that mindset, along with the desire to push the sport, raise the bar, drive progression, that led him to attempt the double front flip that winter.

To this day, he doesn’t look back and wonder.

“I think regrets are kind of stupid. There’s nothing you can do about it now, so there’s no point in getting hung up on it,” the 29-year-old said.

“It’s basically just looking forward. You can only do something about the future.”

“Never say can’t” has always been the motto of the Cook family. So, looking to write a different ending to his story, Cook set his sights on a different world first — to become the first paraplegic rider to land a motorcycle backflip.

On Oct. 14, 2015, in Toronto, he did it.

“Even if 100 people had done it, I would have done it, just for myself,” Cook said. “It was just kind of proving to myself that I could do it. I’ve always been my own biggest competition.

“It was a big proving point that I can still do whatever I put my mind to.”

Warning: Video contains graphic images of Cook’s injury. Password to view is 199.

When Cook is in Kamloops for Nitro Circus’ show on Saturday, residents will have the opportunity to see the backflip first-hand. It’s just one of a number of feats that organizers say gives the show something for everyone.

Thirty athletes will perform for roughly two hours at Hillside Stadium, flipping and spinning, taking shopping carts and couches off of ramps, showcasing the best in action sports.

But its more than just pageantry.

“In addition to the spectacle and the excitement, there’s also an aspirational side in terms of seeing everybody push, everybody trying to achieve something and push their limits and I think that’s something everybody can relate to,” said Greg Terlizzi, Nitro Circus’ global head of public relations.

Cook has done more than 80 shows with Nitro Circus.

He has toured North America, Europe and Australia since his accident. He has had other close calls and he still lives with chronic phantom pain, but he’s still mounting his bike.

The backflip never gets easier, it never gets less nerve-wracking. Cook said he takes less for granted now and fully realizes the dangers.

And though little is the same, there has been good to come from the crash that changed his life.

“The reaction from the fans, both at the show and afterwards through messages and emails and whatnot, was so overwhelming that I just kind of kept going,” Cook said, recalling the day he debuted the backflip.

“It’s kind of give and take now. A lot of people say I inspire and motivate them and the messages I get back do the same for me — inspire and motivate me to keep going.”