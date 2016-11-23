Icy conditions lead to highway crashes

Snow has arrived and Kamloops Mounties are reminding drivers to be road-ready and weather-wise.

While the city proper has remained dry, with relatively warm conditions, the situation on roads a few minutes outside of Kamloops can change rapidly.

Wednesday morning was a case in point as paramedics and firefighters were called to a number of accidents on the Coquihalla Highway, about 15 minutes south of the city.

Icy conditions near the Lac Le Jeune interchange led to vehicles leaving the highway, including reports of one vehicle rolling on to its roof and its occupants being rescued by emergency personnel.