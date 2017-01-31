IHA doesn’t foresee drug-use sites in Kamloops becoming gathering places for addicts

The Interior Health Authority doesn’t believe its roving supervised drug-use clinics will become gathering places for addicts, according to an administrator working to bring the service to Kamloops.

Rae Samson was responding to concerns from North Shore Business Improvement Association general manager Steven Puhallo, who has objected to the service parking near McDonald’s or other restaurants.

“Their input is really important to us in determining locations, so as we’re looking to the North Shore, we really want to minimize any negative impact on businesses,” said Samson, a health administrator with the health authority’s mental-health and substance-use services.

“We actually want to be a support to businesses.”

Samson said she expects to nail down exactly where the clinic will park on the North and South shores in the next few weeks, as the IHA prepares to finish its submission to Health Canada. The health authority is also seeking a letter of support from Kamloops city council, for which it will submit a template in the coming weeks.

She said the locations will likely be close to overdose-prevention sites already set up on both sides of the river. The sites allow people to get information and naloxone kits to temporary reverse opioid overdoses, but are supervised drug-use locations.

Samson said the two sites, located at ASK Wellness at 413 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore and at the Crossroads Inn at Victoria Street and Sixth Avenue downtown, haven’t seen the kind of issues businesses seem to be concerned about.

“We haven’t created a gathering for people to use drugs in that area, but we have been able to provide naloxone kits, primary care and do some teaching,” she said. “We have not seen negative concerns coming out of those sites, so I anticipate the same for those mobile sites.”

Samson and IHA community manager Kris Weatherman told council they are anticipating new staffing positions will be created for the clinic, which will operate out of a van, bus or RV.

They plan to hire a nurse and social worker who will staff the site Tuesdays to Saturdays for about eight hours per day.

Doctors who specialize in addictions will also work with the clinic to provide access to other treatment programs.

Coun. Tina Lange is supportive of the program.

“When this was first announced, sadly, there was a portion of the population who said, ‘Why would we care? It’s their choice. Why would we spend money on it?’ I hope those people have come to realize no one wakes up in the morning and thinks, ‘Gee, I’m going to become a drug addict,’” Lange said.

Samson expects the supervised drug-use program to be in use within the next six months.