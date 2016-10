IHA: Get your flu shot

Interior Health is urging people to get their annual flu shots, noting about 12,200 people are hospitalized and 3,500 people die annually in Canada from influenza or its complications.

“Influenza, which people often call the flu, is often incorrectly assumed to be any illness caused by a virus. It is sometimes confused with the common cold,” said medical health officer Dr. Moliehi Khaketla. “However, influenza is a serious infection of the airways and can be quite severe. It is highly contagious and is among the top 10 leading causes of death in Canada.”

Influenza spreads when a person comes into contact with droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes. Symptoms can include fever, headache, runny nose, sore throat or cough.

“The best ways to help protect yourself and those around you from influenza are to get immunized, wash your hands frequently and to cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue,” Khaketla said. “If you are sick, stay home and keep sick children away from day cares and schools.”

The flu shot provides protection from the influenza virus strains expected to be circulating this season based on worldwide trends identified by the World Health Organization.

This year’s flu shot offers protection against two influenza A viruses (an H1N1 and an H3N2 virus) and one influenza B virus. For those under 18, the preferred vaccine also protects against an additional B influenza virus. The flu shot is free for those at risk of complications from influenza and those in contact with people at risk. This includes:

• People 65 years and older and their caregivers/household contacts;

• People of any age in residential care facilities;

• Children and adults with chronic health conditions and their household contacts;

• Children and adolescents (six months to 18 years) with conditions treated for long periods of time with aspirin (ASA) and their household contacts;

• Children and adults who are morbidly obese;

• Aboriginal people;

• Kids six to 59 months of age;

• Household contacts and caregivers of infants and children from birth to 59 months of age;

• Pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy during the influenza season and their household contacts;

• Visitors to hospitals, health centres and care facilities;

• People who work with live poultry;

• Health-care and other care providers in facilities and community settings who are capable of transmitting influenza disease to those at high risk of influenza complications;

• People who provide care or service in potential outbreak settings housing high-risk persons;

• People who provide essential community services (first responders, corrections workers).

Interior Health holds public clinics for those who are eligible for the free flu shot. Public clinics will start in some communities beginning Nov. 1. Many doctor’s offices, pharmacies and walk-in clinics are also providing flu shots. Those who are not eligible for the free vaccine will be required to pay a fee.

To find an influenza immunization clinic or provider near you, watch the media, including KTW, for announcements on dates and times in your community, contact your local public health centre or go online to immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu.

IH is also reminding the public visitors to hospitals and care homes are required to have had a flu shot or otherwise wear a mask during influenza season.