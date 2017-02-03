IHA offers tour as North Shore clinic prepares to open

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) wants to see its new primary-care clinic model used in other areas — but first, “we’re looking and learning,” said the administrator who has been overseeing its creation.

Jason Giesbrecht, executive director of primary and community care and transformation, said one of the areas the IHA will be watching is how the team approach to health care comes together in the two clinics on the North Shore.

The first phase of one of the clinics opens on Monday, Feb. 6.

On Friday, media were invited to tour the 6,586-square-foot site on the second floor of 376 Tranquille Rd., above Manshadi Pharmacy. Staff there will work with patients who have complex health issues, including mental-health and substance-use illnesses.

It cost $1.9 million to build and is not a walk-in clinic, but will accept patients through referrals. Staff will talk to potential patients about how to access the services.

Some nurse-practitioners will be working at the centre, temporarily providing primary care to patients on a waitlist. That health-care aspect will be moved downstairs to the second part of the North Shore Health Science Centre when the 3,471-square-foot centre opens next month, with March 2 the target date.

Giesbrecht said the team concept will mean patients won’t find themselves waiting to see different professionals for their needs and won’t be asked the same questions each time. Instead, once the various issues are identified, the appropriate professionals will meet the patient together as a team to co-ordinate care.

The second floor will have on staff registered dieticians, diabetes educators, respiratory therapists, mental-health clinicians, social workers and occupational therapists, as well as other medical staff who can work with patients with complex needs.

Giesbrecht some of the staff are new hires and others have moved over from other areas of the health authority. In some cases, those staff have brought their patient load with them to the new site.

The second clinic, which will have a seniors and geriatric focus, is expected to open on April 10. It will take up about 9,200-square-feet of space at Northills Centre, in the former Kamloops YMCA-YWCA location.