Illegal dumping may prompt city to close Ord Road recycling depot

Illegal dumping and “vulgar vandalism” have City of Kamloops staff fed up with the state of the Ord Road recycling depot on the North Shore.

In a report heading to council Tuesday, council is being urged to close the unmanned depot effective Jan. 1, a move public works staff say would save the city about $40,000.

Environmental services manager Allan Michener reports staff have tried to improve the situation at the depot with increased monitoring and signage, but because it’s poorly lit and difficult to see from the road, the site has become a magnet for problem behaviour.

Residents are leaving garbage, worn furniture and old electronics at the site, along with gasoline, diesel, paint and waste oil.

“The city’s environmental-services staff are frequently called to investigate such occurrences and find that various volumes of these chemicals are being left at the site and, in several instances, the chemicals have been emptied directly onto the ground,” the report states.

Michener said if the city finds non-recyclable material in the Ord Road bins, they are taken to the landfill — something that happens two to three times per week.

The problem appears to be getting worse each year. In 2011, the city collected 6.8 metric tonnes of garbage from Ord Road. In 2015, 23.5 tonnes was collected.

The report said “bulky item cleanup” at the site costs the city about $12,000 a year.

The area is also a favourite spot for vandalism, including graffiti and some fires.

If council removes the recycling bins and shutters the site with barricades, residents looking to recycle will either need to cross the Thompson River to the South Shore and visit the remaining unmanned depot on Bunker Road or the Mission Flats and Barnhartvale landfills. They can also take recyclables to one of three depots funded by Multi-Material-BC — the Lorne Street Bottle Depot on the Halston Connector or either of the two General Grant’s locations, on North Kamloops and east of downtown.