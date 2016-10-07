For his first 86 minutes and 47 seconds in a Kamloops Storm jersey, Aris Anagnostopoulos was perfect.

The 18-year-old netminder put up a shutout in his first start for the junior B club, a 6-0 victory over the Sicamous Eagles, and made it through nearly two periods against the Osoyoos Coyotes without a puck getting by him.

“It was nice, actually. I haven’t had a shutout since second-year bantam, which was four years ago almost,” Anagnostopoulos told KTW. “It was a big change. Definitely threw the monkey off my back with that one.”

In six games with the Storm, he has a 2-3 record with a .922 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average.

For Anagnostopoulos, it has been a tough couple years of hockey.

Following a successful minor hockey career in his hometown of Kelowna, the netminder graduated to academy hockey and made stops in Penticton with the Okanagan Hockey Academy and Wilcox, Sask., with the Notre Dame Hounds. He won the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament with OHA.

Then Anagnostopoulos made the jump to the B.C. Major Midget League, taking over the crease for the Thompson Blazers. The problems with the Thompson program have been well documented and, for more than two years, Anagnostopoulos lived them.

With two wins in a Storm uniform this season, he already has a third as many wins as he amassed in two years with Thompson (six).

“Being from Kelowna, I didn’t lose a game, a regular-season game, from atom to first-year bantam,” he said. “So then, going to OHA, didn’t lose many games, going to Notre Dame, our team didn’t lose many games.

“Then coming to Thompson was just mind-blowing. I won one game my first year and it didn’t come until after Christmastime. It was definitely hard to get used to — still not used to it. I’m still not a fan of losing.”

Anagnostopoulos is an aggressive goalie, his play, in part, making up for his size, he said. At 5-foot-10, he’s not the biggest goalie in the KIJHL, but he compensates with his athleticism, his fiery demeanour. He’s a strong puck handler — he scored a goal from between the pipes in his final season with the Blazers.

Sometimes his fire burns a little too hot, as it did last weekend when he was handed a one-game suspension for fighting a North Okanagan Knights player who ran him in the final minutes of the contest. But emotion is a big part of his game.

“I love it,” Storm head coach Ed Patterson said.

“When he learns to show his teammates that emotion, but keep an inward calmness . . . when Aris finds that fine line between composure and intensity, he’ll be unstoppable.”

Anagnostopoulos starts Friday as the Storm take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies at Memorial Arena at 7:35 p.m.

Through the ups and downs, the Storm netminder said he has never lost his love of hockey. He first strapped on the pads in atom, but he has been playing goal since he was in diapers — ping pong balls flying off his forehead as his brother and dad played mini-stick hockey in the basement.

He said Storm fans haven’t seen the best of him yet.

“I haven’t done even close to what I’ve wanted to do here, yet,” Anagnostopoulos said.

“You’ve got to dominate in one spot before you can dominate in the next spot. You can’t just be thinking, ‘I’m going to go to the next spot and be that star tendy.’”