Immersed in the big business of health care

With a budget of more than $2 billion and roughly 20,000 employees doing the work, sitting on the board of directors for Interior Health Authority brings with it a lot of work.

Just ask Frank Quinn.

The Kamloops lawyer just finished a six-year appointment to the board, putting in, on average, about a week’s worth of his time every month on the many aspects of running the business and providing health care to the Interior region.

“It’s an extremely complex industry,” Quinn said, one that took him a bit of time to understand.

Erwin Malzer, who also saw his term end in December after serving for a decade, the last two years as its chair, considers “the health-care sector the most complex industry there is — and it will soon be the fastest-changing one.”

To provide the oversight the board must do, it is essential to have members who bring a varied skill set to the job, Malzer said.

Quinn, for example, a lawyer in Kamloops with plenty of experience in development, brought those skills to the work, as did Malzer with his background as a management consultant.

Like most of the board members, the two men have other similar experience.

Quinn, for example, has served on the board of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, B.C. Housing Management Committee, Ponderosa Lodge Seniors Home, University College of the Cariboo and Thompson Rivers University.

Malzer is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors of B.C. and is a managing partner of Executive Advisory Services, which focuses on governance and advisory board consulting and coaching.

Quinn said he approached the work with four key areas in focus: the cost of providing health care, the quality of patient care, capital projects required and human relations.

Board members receive a stipend for the work they do, which includes more than the monthly board meetings.

Everyone is on a committee, and there is always ongoing discussion that takes place on issues.

“Dozens of emails almost daily,” Quinn said.

He has always donated the money he receives to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and the Kamloops Food Bank and said many others on the board also quietly donate the money back or to a charity of their choice.

While he wouldn’t describe the work as enjoyable, Quinn said it has been rewarding.

“I understood little on health care before and I like to think I understand it better,” he said.

Quinn has learned, for example, that while providing health care is a business, in another way it’s not because it’s something that must be provided and comes at a cost.

He quipped that when Tommy Douglas “established the idea of universal health care, he didn’t think we’d be paying for parking.”

Nor did Douglas likely envision the need for facilities such as the new clinical services building that opened last fall at Royal Inland Hospital — but such is the shift in caring for people.

“The size of the demographic demanding care goes up every year because of the aging population,” Quinn said, noting that means a need for more money to keep the system running.

Malzer agreed, saying it’s time to look at health care in a different way.

“We just can’t do what we’ve done the way we’ve done it,” he said. “We just can’t do it.

“We’re spending tons of capital to build acute-care facilities that can’t sustain the system. There are too many at the ERs in hospitals who shouldn’t be there.”

They both see the need for more team-based care going forward, something about which new board chair John O’Fee has also spoken.

Earlier this year, O’Fee, a lawyer and former Kamloops councillor, said two new primary-care clinics scheduled to open in 2017 on the North Shore exemplify how health-care provision is changing.

Each will be a turn-key operation and will have doctors and other medical professionals on staff who can provide care in specific areas.

Both aspects provide relief for the primary-care doctors; they don’t have to spend money to buy necessary equipment, which is a challenge for new doctors, and they won’t have to see patients for issues that others on staff can address.

“There are times a physician needs to see you, but not all the time,” Malzer said.

He also wants to see other aspects of health care reviewed.

“We have designed systems for the convenience of those in it,” he said. “It’s no coincidence hospitals are lightly staffed on holidays and weekends. We need to change that. It all has to change, massive change.”