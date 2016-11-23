Immersed in British Columbia’s grasslands

Author to discuss Crossing Home Ground Thursday at Kamloops Library

For author David Pitt-Brooke — along with anyone living in Kamloops and, perhaps, the entire human species — grasslands are home ground.

Anthropology tells us the grasslands of Africa, savannahs, were home to our earliest ancestors, who would learn to walk upright in order to see both prey and predator. But in competition with pounding surf, majestic mountains and giant trees — all of which are found in this province — grasslands get short shrift.

The author of Crossing Home Ground: A Grassland Odyssey Through Southern Interior British Columbia loves those attributes as well. His last book, written a dozen years ago, Chasing Clayquot: A Wilderness Almanac took readers on a sojourn in each month of the year into the Coastal wild.

“Grasslands do reach in and strike a chord no other environment can help you reach — it’s a profound peace and quiet,” said Pitt-Brooke, who had plenty of time to reach that state on his journey through B.C.’s grasslands from the U.S. border north through the Okanagan, across to Nicola Valley, north to Kamloops, west to Ashcroft and north again to the spectacular Churn Creek and Junction Sheep Range in the Chilcotin.

Pitt-Brooke is at the Kamloops Library Thursday evening starting at 6 p.m. to speak on his book and journey through B.C.’s grasslands. More than 80,000 residents of this city live beside it and thousands of tourists each year drive past magnificent grasslands, but Pitt-Brooke notes in his chapter on the Similkameen that it’s easy to see nothing. After he bails out of a planned extra leg in summer that would have taken him to remote areas, beat, sore and dirty, he heads back home on the bus.

“The bus pulls away on schedule, rolling northward over ground I’d expected to spend days or weeks covering on foot. With every 20 or 30 minutes of effortless air-conditioned cruising I put another arduous day of hiking behind me. It’s so easy. But I get no sense of the countryside flying past, seen only through a glass, darkly.”

Rather than one continuous journey, the author completed the hike in seven legs seemingly over a number of years. Access to water is a constant challenge, as is finding a peaceful off-the-track campsite (an effort at no-trace camping because there is nothing close to a series of hiking camps).

In Osoyoos, he finds himself in the ridiculous position of hiking into a car-camping provincial park and unable to find a spot, booked solid with trucks, motorhomes and generators. Other times, the hiker and naturalist thinks he’s found the right spot after an exhausting day in his boots, only to find it garbage-strewn and far-from-pristine — such is the nature of the province’s grasslands.

Some of the best hiking and grasslands can be found as close as Lac Du Bois provincial park and as remote as Churn Creek and Junction Sheep Range in the Chilcotin.

South, north and in between, Pitt-Brooke muses on everything from development to nostalgia for the Vernon of his childhood.

A veterinarian by training and a naturalist by heart, Pitt-Brooke details birds, wildlife and plants along the way in B.C.’s grasslands along with the geology they rest upon. While Pitt-Brooke names Lac Du Bois as one of the best and most accessible places in B.C. for grasslands hiking, he is dismayed by its compromises.

“The term ‘Protected Area’ seems to be a form of new-speak, a retreat from full park status to something, in fact, much less well ‘protected.’ Many activities that would be prohibited in British Columbia parks . . . will be permitted here: continued grazing of livestock, hunting, motorcycle and ATV access, agriculture research and so on . . . One hopes there will be no real estate development, but nowadays one never knows.”

Years before he set foot, Pitt-Brooke pored over maps and guides, much of that time without access to Google maps because he spends lots of time off-the-grid, either in Hat Creek Valley or Tofino, where he splits his time. It’s impossible, of course, to separate grass and cattle in British Columbia. Horses, too.

Pitt-Brooke is familiar with the theme, promoted by Grasslands Conservation Council of B.C., that ranching is the best way to preserve the rare ecosystem in B.C. — without ranches, there would be hundreds of ranchettes and acreages running with dogs, horses, ATVs and fences.

Despite oversight of the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Pitt-Brooke finds examples of damaged grassland, some grazed to the dirt by horses which chew so close to the ground they ingest soil along with grass. He advocates protected areas shielded from cattle, preservation of ecosystems that developed without grazing before the arrival of horses and cattle in North America. Like the grasslands themselves, Crossing Home Ground is quiet, a place for musing and discovering something that’s right before our eyes.