Immersed en français

IN THE PHOTO: Lloyd George elementary French immersion teacher Andrea Dwyer (centre) works with student Ashtynn Gurnsey (left) and Audrey McLean. Dave Eagles/KTW

Andrea Dwyer isn’t sure why her parents enrolled her in French immersion when she started school in Williams Lake. She suspects it was likely because they wanted to give her the best opportunity at life. Dwyer knows why she’s enrolled her own child at Lloyd George elementary, where she teaches Grade 5 — learning in French not only gave her a better opportunity at finding a job but it helped her simply learn.

“I think it helps you focus on learning in different ways,” Dwyer said. “It forced me to think about it, to think about learning differently.”

With her daughter just starting her formal education, she’ll come home having learned a new word and she’ll try it out with her parents, working on what is essentially her new and engaging discovery that is fun to share.

Canadian Parents for French promotes immersion, saying the program produces students with better listening and comprehension skills, better able to communicate and express themselves and, by learning about another culture, learn to be respectful of differences.

Dwyer said she had not planned to become a teacher in the system she learned in but, once she opted to go into education, realized being fluent in French would help her find a job.

She said she finds most students can have fluent conversations in French usually by the time they are in the grade she now teaches, having built up a substantial vocabulary of words new to them and learned all the grammatical rules.

On the day KTW visited her classroom, only French was heard during the instructional part. But, once it was snack time and then recess, students could be heard moving seamlessly in their conversations with each other between the two languages.

One aspect of her teaching Dwyer says is most important comes from the fact she also had to learn French — and still encounters words now and then she doesn’t know and has to look up.

She will also encounter educational points in the curriculum best explained to students in English. It shows them that even as a teacher, she’s still a lifelong learner.

“I’m learning with them,” Dwyer said. “They can see what they could become . . . we’re on this journey together.”